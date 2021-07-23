Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $430,000 Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of PROG by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

