Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,774,000 after buying an additional 252,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 469.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after buying an additional 664,856 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

