Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 100,000 Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMIU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

