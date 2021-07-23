Lone Pine Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,712,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 6.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,894,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 18.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.93.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,602.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,602.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,362.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.