Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.02% of Alamo Group worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after buying an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

ALG opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.29. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $352,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,359 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

