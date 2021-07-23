Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases New Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 708,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.43% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $3,950,060.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $338,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $180,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 202,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

