Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes $27.41 Million Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 861,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

