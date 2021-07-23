Loungers (LON:LGRS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Loungers from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LON:LGRS opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.23. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90. The stock has a market cap of £285.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

