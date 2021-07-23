LuaSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $133,334.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $133,334.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,985,597 coins and its circulating supply is 99,826,093 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

