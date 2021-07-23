Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 826.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $9,064,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.41.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.