Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $100.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.41.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.47 on Monday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

