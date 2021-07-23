Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LAZR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

