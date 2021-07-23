Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,138. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.