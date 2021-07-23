Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.34%.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,204. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $277.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

