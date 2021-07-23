Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Maecenas has a market cap of $235,930.90 and approximately $341.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.78 or 0.00884934 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.