Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 363.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Magellan Health worth $60,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 60.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,999,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 354.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 264.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 193,786 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.