Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.28% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24,316.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,056.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $409.28 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.50 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

