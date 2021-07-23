Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,126 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.23% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $18,590,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $13,903,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,800 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.01. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

