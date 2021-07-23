Man Group plc Has $6.95 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Man Group plc cut its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,397 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 237,841 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.36% of Perficient worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PRFT opened at $83.13 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

