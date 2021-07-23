Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $200.88 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

