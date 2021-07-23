Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,202 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $393.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.35. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.13 and a 1 year high of $393.78.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

