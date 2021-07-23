Man Group plc Sells 4,248 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

OMC stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

