Man Group plc Sells 453,319 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 453,319 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

BSX stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

