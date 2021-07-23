Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Up 3.1%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.24. 2,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 294,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANU. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $689.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $5,509,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.