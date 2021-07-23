Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $22.63

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.63, but opened at $24.29. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 63,723 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARA. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

