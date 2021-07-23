Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 8,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.