Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Markel worth $25,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,216.48 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,209.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

