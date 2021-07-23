MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $10.77 on Friday, hitting $475.19. 182,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

