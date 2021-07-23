MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issues Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MarketAxess stock traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $464.42. 153,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,281. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.61. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.