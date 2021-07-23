Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of VAC opened at $154.26 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.