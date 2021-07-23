Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 17,500 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:WK opened at $127.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $129.44.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Workiva by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.