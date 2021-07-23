Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

MRE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Martinrea International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.00.

MRE opened at C$12.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.13. The company has a market cap of C$999.80 million and a P/E ratio of -56.85. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$8.98 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5499998 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

