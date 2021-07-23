Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $272,551.66

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $272,551.66 and approximately $64,451.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,060.31 or 0.06361925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00137435 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

