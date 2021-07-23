Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 192,500 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Appaloosa LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $4,236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 2,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 149,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,584 shares of company stock valued at $94,566,929. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $8.20 on Friday, hitting $390.36. The company had a trading volume of 79,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $386.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

