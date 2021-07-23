Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MATX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97. Matson has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $309,800.00. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,657 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

