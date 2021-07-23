Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after buying an additional 2,729,004 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after buying an additional 439,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,235,000 after buying an additional 210,672 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after buying an additional 286,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

