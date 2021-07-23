Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $1,113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 632.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $22,782,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WBS. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.15. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

