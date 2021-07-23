Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,040 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $7,970,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

