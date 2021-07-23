Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $835,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

NYSE AMG opened at $165.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.78. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.