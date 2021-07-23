Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 187.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of NXST opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.39. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

