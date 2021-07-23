Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 246.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NCR were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NCR stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.80. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

