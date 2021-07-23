MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of MBIA worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MBIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MBIA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MBIA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MBIA by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBI stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.