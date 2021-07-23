McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $433.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce sales of $433.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.90 million and the lowest is $432.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in McAfee in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

McAfee stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,168. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

