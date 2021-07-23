MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.25. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 13,301 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.40. The company has a market cap of C$472.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total value of C$1,374,692.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,657,800 shares in the company, valued at C$28,630,206. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

