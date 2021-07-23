MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.25. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 13,301 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.40. The company has a market cap of C$472.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total value of C$1,374,692.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,657,800 shares in the company, valued at C$28,630,206. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491.
About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
