McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,877 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 407,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 234,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.11. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.