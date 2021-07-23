McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,877 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 407,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 234,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.11. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.