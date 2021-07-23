McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 518.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 127,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.56. 710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,864. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.