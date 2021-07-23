McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.29. 127,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

