McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

CLNE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 89,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,478,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.