Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 399,628 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mechel PAO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

