Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPWR. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.35.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.